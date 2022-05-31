Making a difference in our community — Dr. Todd Graybill

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My family has always actively volunteered in their community. I feel it is my duty to serve and contribute to the community, which has given so much to me and my family.
"As a clinical psychologist I believe that child abuse is the prime factor in mental health issues. I totally support the mission of Kids’ Space to break the cycle of abuse through intervention, advocacy and therapy.
"Also, my faith urges me to serve and put others before self. Personally, I feel more a part of the community by meeting and interacting with new people and fellow volunteers."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe that it builds unity within Muskogee. You are reminded that people are more alike than they are different.
"I believe it has a positive emotional impact on the community to have people willing to give of their time, money and skills to help others in need. It makes people more generous and less judgmental, at least for me.
"So many human service organizations need donations and volunteers because government funding is restricted and variable, but people's needs are not."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Follow Kids’ Space on Instagram and Facebook to see our events and learn about volunteer opportunities and needs (snacks, children clothing, etc.). Sign-up for the newsletter. Of course, donations grow our services to children in the area!"
If you would like to volunteer with Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Dr. Todd Graybill
AGE: 68
DAY JOB: Clinical Psychologist
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center
