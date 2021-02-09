Making a Difference in our Community — Erica Shaw

Erica Shaw talks about what it means to her to volunteer.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I volunteer because I love helping others. It gives me a sense of purpose. I also volunteer as an example to my kids. I want them to see the good that can come from volunteering. I want them to want to help others."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I am a firm believer in the saying 'it takes a village.' This is true for communities, as well. To have a great community you have to have people who are willing and able to give back. Some give their time, some give their money or resources, but it takes everyone to make a great community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can sign up to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer or they can give financially. Contact Jenny Crosby at jenny@casaok.org for more information."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Erica Shaw.
AGE: 38.
DAY JOB: Travel Adviser.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
