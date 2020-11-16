Making a Difference in our Community — Grace Evans

Muskogee High School student Grace Evans talks about what volunteering means to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What drives me to volunteer is helping people/organizations locally that want or need help, plus I enjoy it."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"What makes volunteering important to a community is the needing people to come help but not having the funds to pay them. Volunteering is important because it helps build character, I believe."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"People can help YVC by coming up with more new projects for us to do or donate so we can have more money to be able to do more things."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Grace Evans.
AGE: 15.
DAY JOB: Student at Muskogee High School.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee. YVC information: (918) 684-6302.
