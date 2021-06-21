Making a Difference in our Community — Gwen Hornsey

Gwen Hornsey talks about volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"A desire to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, specifically children."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"We are all so busy in life, but making time to volunteer connects us with our neighbors and builds community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Become a CASA volunteer! The training is amazing and the time you spend serving may impact a child's future."
New in-person volunteer training begins July 12 for McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties. To register for this training, contact Jenny Crosby: (918) 685-1501 or email jenny@casaok.org.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Gwen Hornsey.
AGE: 43.
DAY JOB: Office manager.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children.
