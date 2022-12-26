Making a difference in our community — Ivory Vann

Former Muskogee City Councilor Ivory Vann talks about what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I like helping people. When I was on the city council, that's a volunteer position. I spoke up for our community for the betterment of the people and the city."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"You get involved. You get to see how things are run, and a lot of people don't get to see that."
How can people help the organizations you volunteer for?
"By being there. It makes you feel good."
NAME: Ivory Vann.
AGE: 65.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Kingdom Living.
