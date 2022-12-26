Making a difference in our community — Ivory Vann

Former Muskogee City Councilor Ivory Vann talks about what volunteering means to him.

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"I like helping people. When I was on the city council, that's a volunteer position. I spoke up for our community for the betterment of the people and the city."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"You get involved. You get to see how things are run, and a lot of people don't get to see that."

How can people help the organizations you volunteer for?

"By being there. It makes you feel good."

NAME: Ivory Vann.

AGE: 65.

DAY JOB: Retired.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Kingdom Living.

