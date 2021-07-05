Making a difference in our community — Jackson Weldon

Jackson Weldon talks about what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I am driven to volunteer because it makes me feel like I am using my limited time here on Earth to do something good. My hope is that by doing meaningful work I can eliminate the need for volunteering all together!"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"A community that volunteers is connected. They express that they care about each other and are willing to sacrifice their time to make people's lives better."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Give! Giving money, time or just an email to see how you can help goes a long way!"
NAME: Jackson Weldon
AGE: 21
DAY JOB: Student
VOLUNTEER WITH: The AmeriCorps, OU Wesley, Whizkids OK
