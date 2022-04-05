Making a Difference in our Community — Jeff Stagg

1) What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Spread the love of Jesus."
2) What makes volunteering important to a community?
"To be a vessel of love to all."
3) How can people help the Gospel Rescue Mission?
"Come put action to your prayers."
If you would like to volunteer at the Gospel Rescue Mission, contact Charolette: (918) 682-3489.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Jeff Stagg.
DAY JOB: Pastor.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
