Making a difference in our community — Jeff Stagg

Jeff Stagg, volunteer group leader for the Gospel Rescue Mission, talks about what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"So many have needs. Jesus said you received freely, so give freely."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It helps develop a sense of belonging and unity."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Teach a class, be a mentor, provide jobs."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Jeff Stagg.
AGE: 65.
DAY JOB: Pastor.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
