Making a Difference in our Community — Jennifer Wiedel

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I want to be able to help others in need and to make someone's day a little better."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"There are always others who need help. Especially during the hard times we are all facing right now. Volunteering sets a good example for others to follow and you meet so many wonderful people in the community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"You can bring any monetary donations, food, or baby items to catholic charities. We appreciate any support we get."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
