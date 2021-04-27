Making a difference in our community — Jiovante Holt

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"The people I meet along the way."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"To make people see that there are nice people."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"By volunteering."
YVC of Muskogee: Leslie Hamil, (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Jiovante Holt.
AGE: 15.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
