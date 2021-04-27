Making a difference in our community — Jiovante Holt

Holt

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"The people I meet along the way."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"To make people see that there are nice people."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"By volunteering."

YVC of Muskogee: Leslie Hamil, (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Jiovante Holt.

AGE: 15.

DAY JOB: Student.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.

