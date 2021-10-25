Making a Difference in our Community — Johnnie Salbino

Johnnie Salbino, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, talks about wanting to volunteer.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What personally drove me to volunteer was a feeling I had inside. I have always wanted to volunteer somewhere. I just finally did it."
What makes volunteering important for a community?
"Getting to know the people that work in the areas that you’re volunteering in. Seeing how hard they work and how much work they do. I admire their dedication and determination to have success in their field. Making new friends."
How can people help Court Appointed Special Advocates?
"People can help CASA by first understanding what it means to be a CASA. To see firsthand the positive outcome results and the satisfaction from being a part of this program. Finding programs in their own area that they could do volunteer work. And of course tell others about it!"
If you would like to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Johnnie Salbino.
AGE: 44.
DAY JOB: Mail carrier.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.