Making a Difference in our Community — Julie Allison

Julie Allison talks about helping children outside of the classroom through her volunteer work with Court Appointed Special Advocates.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Daily I see children living in environments they do not deserve nor should they ever have to endure. Many times these children do not have a voice or someone who will take a stand for them. It is for those reasons as to why I volunteer."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I feel that in order to volunteer one's heart must truly be into the area into which they are serving! Making a difference not only in your community but in the life of a child is the greatest reward out there."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"First and foremost, sign up and become a CASA volunteer. The need is great! The second way would be to financial help and support CASA with the events they host. CASA does so much for the children of Muskogee County and surrounding counties but without funding and support, the need would far out way our availability."
If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at CASA: (918) 685-1501 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Julie Allison.
AGE: 43.
DAY JOB: Special Education Teacher at Porter Elementary.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
