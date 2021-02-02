Making a Difference in our Community — Justin Calvert

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I really enjoy putting myself out there and serving...meeting needs within our great community."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"You have to have a vibrant volunteer force within a community to inspire and lead by example. It's crucial to any community for growth and success. You need people on the ground rolling up their sleeves and putting in work to better our community and the people living within it."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Inform yourselves first and foremost. Be active and look for opportunities to serve. I personally serve with LAUW, Rotary Club, and Muskogee Education Foundation, because I believe in the causes and missions of these great organizations and they have a direct and significant impact on my community. I'd encourage anyone interested in volunteering to research the clubs and organizations out there, review their mission statements, and look at the impact of what they do within the community. Then, if you find one that you're interested in and would like to know more about it, reach out to someone currently involved and get to know what they're all about. Finally, participate! Look for opportunities to attend events, donate time, energy, items, or money. Everybody can help in various ways, and it takes a village..."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Justin Calvert.
AGE: 37.
DAY JOB: VP, Commercial Lender with Prosperity Bank.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Lake Area United Way board member, Muskogee Rotary Club president, Muskogee Education Foundation board member
