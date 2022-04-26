Making a Difference in our Community — Kathi Rodden

Kathi Rodden talks about helping children through Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I can relate to children who have not had a normal childhood. I’m driven to make a positive difference in their lives."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"What people don’t understand is that we can all make a difference in our community if we are willing to step out of the box to help someone in need. It’s one of the most Important things we can do."
How can people help with CASA?
"We need more volunteers — You can make a positive difference in a child who has been neglected or abused."
If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby with CASA at (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Kathi Rodden.
AGE: 61.
DAY JOB: Veterans Affairs.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
