Kay Rosson talks about volunteering at the Farmers Market and why is is important.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My husband passed away four years ago and just before that I fell, so I had to get out of the house and start doing things. I went to Volunteer Services on Chandler, was involved with Meals on Wheels and found out there was an opening at Farmers Market — this is my third year there. I just like helping other people."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"To me, it helps pull people together. Sometimes you need somebody to do something and there's not enough hours to pay someone."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can come down and buy fresh fruit and vegetables. The food is home grown — the people there, that's there livelihood."
NAME: Kay Rosson
AGE: 76.
DAY JOB: Retired from Department of Corrections.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Farmers Market.
