Making a Difference in our Community — Kim Davis

Kim Davis talks about the joy of advocating for children in the community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Making a difference in a child's life has been a lifelong passion. After several years of volunteering as a foster parent, we adopted our son and raised our family. I joined the CASA family to continue to advocate for children in my community. I love listening to a child's heart, helping to put together resources, and being a partner in bringing all the information together."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is a wonderful way to connect with others! Find something you love and have fun making a difference. Giving back is a two-way blessing and opportunities are endless right in your own backyard."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Our local CASA collects new toys to supplement any gift giving needs. We also raise funds, accepting donations, and are always in need of new volunteers. If being a CASA isn't for you, please contact the CASA office to see how you can best contribute."
If you would like to volunteer with CASA, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
