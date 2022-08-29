Making a difference in our community — Kim Hardin

Kim Hardin talks briefly about the importance of being a volunteer with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My calling has always been to work with children, especially children that are disenfranchised or need an extra voice."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It means we are invested in the community and we are acknowledging there are those who are hurting in our very own community and who are leaders of tomorrow."
How can people help with Court Appointed Special Advocates?
"By volunteering themselves, donating goods and services that benefit the children, and helping to create a 'level playing field' for these children whose current circumstances are less than 'normal.' By speaking about the opportunity to volunteer from the pulpit, the boardroom, and small businesses."
NAME: Kim Hardin.
AGE: 65.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
