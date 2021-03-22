Making a Difference in our Community — Kim Jones

Kim Jones discusses what motivated her to volunteer her time.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I started volunteering at Gospel Rescue Mission because some of my family members had lost their way, and I hoped someone was taking care of them when I couldn't. So volunteering at GRM and helping the folks there let me help my family by proxy. I knew folks were hungry and hurting and just trying to get back on track. My mama heart just wanted to fill their bellies and let them know someone cares about them."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Mahatma Ghandi said, 'A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.' I just want to lift up and help those at their weakest moments. When they may feel overwhelmed and that life will never get back on track. You would not believe the joy I feel as I watch those on their journey to get where they need to be. It is such a blessing to be able to help."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The Gee Gals is a local ladies group, folks can join and if they want to and if they want to help at GRM, we provide the Sunday dinner every month on the third Sunday."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Kim Jones
AGE: 52.
DAY JOB: Pharmacy clerk and durable medical specialist.
VOLUNTEER WITH: "Gee Gals; My special focus is primarily GRM, but I have my hands in a lot of other needs as well."
