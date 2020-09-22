Making a difference in our community — Kimberly Williams

Kimberly Williams, dean of Northeastern State University-Muskogee, talks about the need to volunteer.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"For a long time, I have felt the need to give back to the communities in which I live and work. I have been very blessed in my life not only with a loving family, but also with many other opportunities, and volunteering is one way that I can pay those blessings forward."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is vital to the success of a community. We always need more volunteers than we have available in all areas such as our schools, our public service entities, our neighborhoods, and so many more need volunteers who can lighten the load and help others."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"I never miss a chance to tell others how much CASA volunteering has meant to me, and I am hopeful they will be encouraged to volunteer as well. We have children and families in our community who just need our support and guidance. CASA has various fundraisers that our community members can donate to, but the gift of time makes as big a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve."
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.