Making a Difference in our Community — Kristen Rivers

Kristen Rivers, a veterinarian at Honor Heights Veterinary Clinic, talks about giving her time to Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Personally speaking, I am drawn to volunteering because of the people, the community, and the need for togetherness. For me, I've always wanted to be an advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves and a voice for the so-called voiceless. I have been blessed by those who have helped me along the way and I wanted to do the same for others and continue to pay it forward."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering has the innate ability to strengthen your ties to the community, no matter if you are new to town or have grown up local your entire life. Spending time in your community is a great way to enrich the lives of others, and yours! I believe that volunteering gives you perspective and helps you understand the different backgrounds and walks of life. Volunteering is good for the mind, body, and soul! It combats depression, increases self-confidence, provides a sense of purpose, and makes you (and others!) HAPPY."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Kids' Space would not exist if it wasn’t for the generosity of individuals and organizations who support our efforts. Donations (monetary or item-based) are always accepted and would be greatly appreciated; these donations help support the trauma-informed programs and services. I would also recommend just stopping by Kids' Space CAC and talking with a member on staff or visiting with other volunteers. If you’re still unsure, please attend one of our events! Information is always available online or on our Facebook page, as well as our monthly e-newsletter."
If you would like to help out at Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, you can call them at (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Kristen Rivers.
AGE: 37.
DAY JOB: Veterinarian, Honor Heights Veterinary Clinic.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center (Vice President of Board, Victim Advocate).
