Making a difference in our community — Lanee Cartwright

Lanee Cartwright briefly discusses what volunteering means to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Helping the community."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"You can help people."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Support what we do."
NAME: Lanee Cartwright.
AGE: 15.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, (918) 684-6345, ext. 1486.
