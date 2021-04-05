Making a difference in our community — Lanee Cartwright

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"Helping the community."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"You can help people."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"Support what we do."

NAME: Lanee Cartwright.

AGE: 15.

DAY JOB: Student.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, (918) 684-6345, ext. 1486.

