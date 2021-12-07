Making a Difference in our Community — Lang Darnell

Lang Darnell talks about giving of her time volunteering.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I started volunteering for Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital because I love to help others and I love being around like-minded people."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe that volunteering in the community is a great example of servant leadership to the citizens of Muskogee."
How can people help out at Saint Francis Muskogee?
"People can help our organization by giving just a little bit of whatever they have, whether is time, money, or positive thoughts."
If you would like to help at Saint Francis Muskogee, contact Andrea Wilcoxen, manager, volunteer services at Saint Francis Hospital at (918) 684-2460.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Lang Darnell.
AGE: 70.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
