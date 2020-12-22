Making a Difference in our Community — Laura Wickizer

Laura Wickizer, grants manager for the City of Muskogee Foundation, talks about the importance of volunteering in the community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I think it's important to volunteer for your community, because it gives me an opportunity to give back to people less fortunate and challenges the status quo. Volunteering is about reaching outside of your comfort zone and learning to make connections to resources that others may take for granted."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is vital to the life of our community, it shows that there is so much more power when everyone works towards a greater goal than individually."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Right now, funds are tight everywhere especially with nonprofits and fundraising. Cash donations are always accepted, time and skills can always be used, but more importantly, take an online class and learn how to be a CASA volunteer. There are so many neglected and abused children that need our support. Volunteering is not about how much time you have to give, but the time you can give and making it count."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Laura Wickizer.
AGE: 34.
DAY JOB: Grants Manager for City of Muskogee Foundation.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
