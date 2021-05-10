Making a Difference in our Community — Lucille Ledbetter

Lucille Ledbetter talks about volunteering for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I like the experience of meeting people and gaining work experience from the projects we do."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"As a community, it’s important to know there are people who are caring enough to give their time to support each other."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Spreading the word and encouraging any kids or teens you know to consider joining us."
If you're interested in Youth Volunteer Corps, reach YVC of Muskogee Assistant Director Leslie Hamil: (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Lucille Ledbetter.
AGE: 16.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
