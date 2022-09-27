Making a Difference in our Community — Mandye Davis

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I want to be the voice for those who can't be heard. I know what it's like to feel powerless, and I never want anybody to feel like that—especially children. Also, my Poppa had a heart of gold and showed so much love to everyone he met. When he passed, the only way I could think of to honor him was to take the love he gave me and spread it around."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe when you volunteer in your community, you have the opportunity to meet people you may never have come in contact with before. You see that we aren't all that different. We are all humans trying to make it in the world."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Volunteer to train to become a CASA, and donations such as stuffed animals and blankets are always needed. And if you aren't in a position where you can volunteer or donate at this time, spread the word about CASA. We are on Facebook. Look us up and see all the different ways you can help."
If you would like to volunteer with or become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby with CASA at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Mandye Davis.
AGE: 39.
DAY JOB: Department of Veterans Affairs.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.