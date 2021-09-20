Making a Difference in our Community — Marcia Gideon

Marcia Gideon talks briefly about volunteering at Boulevard Christian Church.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Since retiring I spend much of my time trying to give back to the community which gave me my roots. I am a true “ Okie from Muskogee“ born and raised! My husband and I have attended Boulevard Christian Church since 2012. Through Boulevard, I serve as the Community Care team leader and get to follow my passion for loving and helping others and hopefully being a Christ-like example that will draw them into a closer relationship with Him!"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe God has a vision and a purpose for Muskogee for unity, restoration and transformation into one of the most desirable communities in which to live, work and worship in this area."
How can people help at Boulevard Christian Church?
"At Boulevard Christian Church we continually seek to partner with other churches and nonprofit organizations to serve our community. Anyone interested in the Adopt a School program can call the church office at (918) 682-7822 for more information. For Our Kids Clothing and Shoes Back to School Event 2022, and to help us fill clothing requests throughout the year, we take donations of new or clean, gently used, clothing in children’s size 4-16 and all adults sizes and new tennis or athletic shoes children’s size 10 through adult size 14. Donations may be dropped off at Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee St., weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., or call to arrange for after hours drop-off."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Marcia Gideon.
AGE: 69.
DAY JOB: Retired former early childhood educator.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Boulevard Christian Church.
