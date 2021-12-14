Making a Difference in our Community — Meagan Cochran

Meagan Cochran talks about what volunteering means to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I am driven by my passion to help my community in any way I can. Personally speaking, I choose to volunteer at Kids’ Space because I love helping children. I have always wanted to work alongside children, and being able to have the opportunity to volunteer has impacted me so much."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is very important because it allows you to connect with your community and others, and it allows you to grow as well as others around you."
How can people help at Kids' Space?
"People can always donate their time, money and energy in helping kids space with activities, and so much more. For more information on volunteering during exams or joining their events committee, contact Emily at (918) 682-4204. To donate, send your tax deductible donation to Kids’ Space at PO Box 277, Muskogee, OK 74402.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Meagan Cochran.
AGE: 23.
DAY JOB: College student and intern at Kids’ Space and Restoration Behavioral Health.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space.
