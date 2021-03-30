Making a Difference in our Community — Mecca Fisher

Mecca Fisher said he believes in giving back to the community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What personally drives me is wanting to support, improve, and give the most back to my community."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering allows you to not only improve your community, but it also can help you meet new friends and even experience new things."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can help by joining and volunteer with us and/or they can spread the word about the volunteer group."
NOMINATE SOMEONE
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Mecca Fisher.
AGE: 17.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.