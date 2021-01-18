Making a Difference in our Community — Melissa Jackson

Melissa Jackson talks about the importance of volunteering for Kids' Space and CASA.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Helping others. I believe in making a difference. If I can help one person or put a smile on a child’s face and make them feel safe it’s worth my time."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Being able to give back to our community. For me, it’s also about helping others. Muskogee has so many places that need volunteers. You just need to find an area/place that interests you. For me, it was all about helping children. I knew before I retired I wanted to volunteer for CASA. I have been there for 10 years. A year ago, Haley Poffel with Kids' Space asked me if I wanted to be an advocate for Kids’ Space. Of course I did, because it meant working with children. I have a passion for wanting to help children."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Kids’ Space takes monetary donations, as well as in-kind donations such as blankets, stuffed animals, panties, diapers, and socks. Individual snacks and juice for the children that come to Kids’ Space are always helpful, too. They also have a silent auction once a year in November, and you can donate items for the auction."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Melissa Jackson.
AGE: 64.
DAY JOB: Retired teacher from Muskogee Public Schools. I am a part-time interventionist for reading at Irving.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids’ Space and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
