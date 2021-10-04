Michael Dunkle, a volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, talks about what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"A life of public service, and a need to help others."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Provides a service not available otherwise."
How can people help the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center?
"Great need for volunteers!"
If you would like to volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, call (918) 577-3449.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Michael Dunkle.
AGE: 69.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center/patient transport department.
