Making a difference in our community — Michelle Lipe

Michelle Lipe with the Hilldale Band Boosters talks about how important volunteering is to the band.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
“I enjoy being around the kids and families, seeing all their accomplishments they have achieved with their hard work.”
What makes volunteering important to a community?
“To assist with the needs of the band.”
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
“Please come and watch these kids perform. They enjoy performing for an audience.
We also run a burger-hot link stand at the home football games for Hilldale. Please come out and enjoy the game and a meal.”
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts?
Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
AGE: 47.
DAY JOB: Nurse.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Hilldale Band Boosters.
