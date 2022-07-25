Making a difference in our community — Michelle Rogers

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I believe my drive to volunteer for Kids' Space comes from my love and passion for children. I have taught kindergarten for 14 years. When I heard about Kids' Space, I felt I needed to do more to help our community of children. I love it that I have this opportunity to volunteer and help children in another aspect outside of school. "
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering in our community is very important to myself and our family. My husband and I have felt a calling to reach out and help those in the community as much as we can. I love that I can help Kids' Space as a volunteer."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"People can help Kids' Space in various ways. One is being a volunteer! This could be in fundraisers or being a help to the advocates and staff at Kids' Space. Another way is to help us through donations. Right now, they are in need of bottles of water, snacks to help restock their kitchen to provide food to those children coming into their center, and donations from their wish list."
If you would like to help out at Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Michelle Rogers.
DAY JOB: Kindergarten teacher at Hilldale Public Schools.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.
