Making a Difference in our Community — Michelle Wise

Michelle Wise, Hilldale Middle School counselor, talks about the importance of volunteering.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I was a foster parent, and saw the need for someone to be there for the child, by choice and to fight for what is best for the child."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Our community has so many children in foster care who need a voice. Volunteering brings a satisfaction to my soul to know I can make a difference in the life of a child. In my position as a volunteer, I have been the one constant in her life as DHS and adoption workers have changed jobs and come and gone. There is also a great need for foster care in the community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"CASA is always looking for dedicated people to volunteer to be the voice of a child!"
If you would like to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Michelle Wise.
AGE: 54 years.
DAY JOB: Hilldale Middle School counselor.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate).
