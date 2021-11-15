Making a Difference in our Community — Nahla Boulware

Nahla Boulware, third grader at Sadler Arts Academy, talks about what inspired her to volunteer at the Gospel Rescue Mission.
What drives her to volunteer?
"She saw a homeless man, and realized it was getting cold and they would need socks so she asked her mom, grandma and aunt to help her and then came up with a plan and did it, it was fun."
What makes volunteering important to your community?
"Helping others with a warm smile and dry socks making our community better knowing people care."
How can people help Gospel Rescue Mission?
"Tell people about God send them to GRM for help, keep socks in your car to give them and pray for them."
If you would like to help at the Gospel Rescue Mission, contact Charolette Sanders at (918) 682-3489, ext. 108.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Nahla Boulware.
AGE: 9.
DAY JOB: Third grader at Sadler Arts Academy.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission, Women in Safe Home, her whole community.
