Making a Difference in our Community — Necole Travis

Necole Travis, a volunteer with Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, talks about what drives her to devote her time.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"As a Social Worker, I am naturally driven to help others. All of my life, I have found myself trying to offering guidance and support where needed. I like to volunteer because I feel that even the smallest actions can make a difference."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering gives people the chance to connect with the community. Often times we do not see outside of our own needs. Volunteering broadens perspectives of your own life in relation to others. Most agencies are trying to fill a gap to meet the needs of the community. Without volunteers, programs are not as successful."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Donating time and/or money."
If you would like to help out at Kids Space Child Advocacy Center, call (918) 682-4204.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Necole Travis.
AGE: 31.
DAY JOB: Primary care social worker.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.