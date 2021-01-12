Making a difference in our community — Pat Self

Pat Self talks about volunteering with Catholic Charities after she retired.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I just want to help people. I work the food side and the infant side. I've been doing this for about seven years."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It's helping our community because we have a lot of people in different situations that need help."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"They can donate food. We do infant supply to where they can donate diapers and clothing."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Pat Self.
AGE: 64.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Catholic Charities.
