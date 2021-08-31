Making a Difference in our Community — Patricia Wilcox

Patricia Wilcox of Paralegal with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc. talks about donating her time with Grace Episcopal Church Meals on Wings.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I can see such a need in our community, and I can see what a difference volunteering makes. I find it amazingly fulfilling to feed people!"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering brings a community together. It is a bonding experience that strengthens ties between people who receive and those who give, and it makes you deeply appreciative of what you have."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Grace Episcopal Church of Muskogee can accept cash donations for our Meals on Wings program — $10 will provide a person hot meals twice a week for a month. We also need people to help prepare meals and deliver them, every Wednesday and Friday. Call us at (918) 687-5416."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Patricia Wilcox.
AGE: 58.
DAY JOB: Paralegal with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc.
VOLUNTEERS WITH: Grace Episcopal Church Meals on Wings.
