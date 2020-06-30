Making A Difference In Our Community — Rachel Glass

Glass

PERSONALLY SPEAKING: "I like working with kids and and just helping the community."

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: "It just helps around and it helps a lot of people."

HOW YOU CAN HELP: "If you know anyone going into the seventh grade you can help them sign up."

Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Rachel Glass

AGE: 13.

SCHOOL: Hilldale Middle School.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.

