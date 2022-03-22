What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"The driving force behind my motivation to volunteer is and has always been to help provide hope to those in seemingly hopeless situations. I have volunteered for several nonprofits where the heart of the organization is geared towards bettering the lives of those they serve. For what seemed like a lifetime, I felt stuck in a hopeless situation myself, and it was through the kindness of others I saw the light. I want to help shine that light for others struggling their way through an endless dark tunnel."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"The best communities are the ones where diverse groups of people are given an equal voice. The corporate world doesn’t always accommodate that but, through volunteering, all voices can be heard."
How can people help Kids' Space?
"Kids' Space has a number of community events planned throughout the year to help the organization financially. Donations and community awareness is a great thing. If you want to get involved, you can can sign up for their quarterly newsletter or serve on the volunteer events committee. Just call and speak with Emily or Haley at (918) 682-4204."
NAME: Randi Riley.
AGE: 34.
DAY JOB: Recovery support specialist at Green Country Behavioral Health Services.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space.
