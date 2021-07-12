Making a difference in our community — Richard Tracy

Richard Tracy tells everyone what volunteering means to him.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I have been very fortunate to belong to several organizations in my life that have helped different causes. I raised my family in the church, and have had role models who have encouraged and involved me in a variety of volunteer work. These experiences have shown me how much our actions, big and small, can affect other people in positive ways. I have been fortunate and wanted to continue to make a difference after retirement. I found an organization where I felt I could be useful and help people in their time of need."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteer work is truly about making something better for someone in need. Being involved in your community makes your community stronger, more unified, and a better place for everyone. I feel like you have more pride and respect for your community if you put work into it, as well as having more understanding and compassion for those in tough situations."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers. There are many different types of skills needed by the Red Cross, both medical and non-medical. You can volunteer for a certain need and add to your skills to also be trained in other areas. There are many options available. Visit (www.redcross.org) for additional information. The Red Cross is also currently in need of blood donations."
NAME: Richard Tracy
AGE: 68.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma, Disaster Action Team, Duty Officer.
