Making a Difference in our Community — Ricky Epperson

Epperson

Ricky Epperson, community manager at Dobson Fiber, talks about the importance of donating his time to the community.

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"I have been placed in a position where I can give back to my community, so I feel that it is my duty to do so. As a child, I was on the receiving end of some of the very same causes that I now dedicate time to. It just feels great to be able to return that generosity that was extended to me."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"There are so many needs in our community that go unnoticed by so many. Just doing a small part helps our community grow and remain strong as a whole."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"Just show up! If you want to do good things for our community, there is a spot for everyone! If your free time is limited, but you are in a position to donate, that helps as well."

NAME: Ricky Epperson.

AGE: 34.

DAY JOB: Community manager at Dobson Fiber (formerly Pinnacle Telecom).

VOLUNTEER WITH: Rotary Club, Exchange Club, Breakfast Optimist Club, CASA for Children.

