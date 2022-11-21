Making a difference in our community — Rose Bearpaw

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I want to help give a voice to the people who do not have one and walk alongside them during their crisis situations. I have been through crisis situations and can empathize with the families and individuals. They need a non-judgmental, empathetic, victim-centered environment as they journey through their life as the crisis happens and post-crisis. I am thankful that I get to be a part of their journey and help provide that for them."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is important to a community because it brings people together. You have to quit focusing on you and focus on others. It helps you to develop compassion and empathy because you are up close with the situation. Compassion and empathy are in great demand for all communities. Practicing compassion and empathy will help us see how much we need each other to make it in this world and encourage us to work together for the good of our community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Donations! We are always in need of snacks, water, and juice boxes for families to have as they receive services. We also give stuffed animals and blankets to children to help make them comfortable while they are at our agency. Food cards are a need if we have to provide services after-hours. We are able to order food for the families while they are at our office during an emergency. Gas cards help our families with transportation needs they may have. We can also use your time if you want to volunteer to be an advocate for our families. Last but not least, follow us on Facebook to keep up with the current needs and see what is happening at our agency!"
If you would like to assist at Kids' Space, contact Emily Farmer at (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Rose Bearpaw.
AGE: 40.
DAY JOB: Cherokee Nation Health IT Technical Analyst.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space.
