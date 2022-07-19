Making a difference in our community — Sam Lindeman

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I retired in 1971 with 35 years as a service representative with three years of those in the Veterans Board of Appeals. I have a lot still to offer to veterans and claimants, both good and bad experiences."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"People volunteer in their own accord for whatever the reason and that part of a free society."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The general public needs to know that by volunteering, this selfless act helps to enrich the experiences of our veterans and other claimants in the VA System."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Sam Lindeman.
AGE: 83.
DAY JOB: Retired service officer.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
