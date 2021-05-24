Samantha Hamil talks briefly about what volunteering means to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"One thing that drives me to volunteer is that in doing so I get to meet and interact with people from different walks of life."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is an act of kindness, and one act of kindness can have a chain effect leading all kinds of wonderful things."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Look at the website for both Lake Area United Way and Youth Volunteer Corps for volunteer opportunities."
If you are interested in volunteering for Lake Area United Way, contact the outreach coordinator at (918) 682-1364.
If you're interested in Youth Volunteer Corps, call: (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
