Making a Difference in our Community — Samuel Parish

Samuel Parish talks about what it's like helping out in the community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"The ability to help my community."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It helps the community grow."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"By spreading the word about our organization."
If you're interested in Youth Volunteer Corps, reach YVC of Muskogee Assistant Director Leslie Hamil: (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Samuel Parish.
AGE: 18.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
