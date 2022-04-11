Making a Difference in our Community — Sandra Moore

1) What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"It is something I've always wanted to do. Now that I'm retired, I have time to do it. What better organization than the veterans."
2) What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It brings unity to our community by working together to support various organizations."
3) How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"By volunteering their time to show support for our veterans. We must never forget veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our country."
If you would like to volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, contact Shantel McJunkins at (888) 397-8387, ext. 73622.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Sandra Moore.
AGE: 69.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
