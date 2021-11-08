Making a Difference in our Community — Serrina Monnin

Serrina Monnin talks about how important volunteering is to herself and the community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My desire to serve and show love to others. I believe each of us are called to follow our Lord’s example, and he was all about serving and loving others."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Community is all about helping each other. There are so many people that need help, especially defenseless children. I have always had a big heart for children. The old saying, 'it takes a village,' is so true. The more we pull together as a community the more we can accomplish."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Whether one gives financially or with their time or with their prayers it matters. Just do something because whatever you do from your heart will make a difference."
If you would like to help out as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
NAME: Serrina Monnin
AGE: 63.
DAY JOB: Retired/grandmother.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA, John 3:16 Mission, Destiny Church Sunday school teacher.
