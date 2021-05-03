Making a Difference in our Community — Sierra Van Gordon

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"Knowing I am helping my community."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"It makes it possible to clean or help in the community without it costing."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"By volunteering as well, even just one day helps."

If you're interested in Youth Volunteer Corps, reach YVC of Muskogee Assistant Director Leslie Hamil: (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Sierra Van Gordon.

AGE: 14.

DAY JOB: Student.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.

