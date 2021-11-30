Making a Difference in our Community — Sommer Purdom

Sommer Purdom talks about the importance of volunteering.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My professional goal in life is to stand up for issues that I believe in and to contribute positively to my community. Being a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves due to age, education, socioeconomic status, or race. Personally, for me, that means doing my part to make the world a better place for someone else and positively impacting the lives of all people that I have the honor/privilege to meet and serve."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is vital to a healthy community. It develops connections and relationships that foster a sense of belonging and purpose. Plus, it has mental and physical health benefits to yourself as the volunteer, but more importantly to those you help along the way."
How can people help with Kids' Space?
"You can help Kids' Space through monetary donations, volunteering your time, and food/drink donations for the children and families served."
If you would like more information about volunteering at Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
NAME: Sommer Purdom.
AGE: 42.
DAY JOB: Program Associate for The Butler Institute for Families.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids’ Space.
