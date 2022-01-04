Making a Difference in our Community — Stephanie Ebert

Stephanie Ebert talks about what volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) means to her.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What drives me to volunteer is a desire to assist families in crisis. Being a former foster care provider I’ve seen the struggle families go through to stay together and want to do what I can to help to make that happen."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I believe volunteers are vital to a successful community. There are so many areas volunteers can assist in. With a strong group of volunteers we can make our community a better place to live."
How can people help CASA?
"People can help CASA by joining and giving a small amount of time each month to make a huge difference in a family’s struggle to reunite and grow into a better family while their children are in foster care."
If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Stephanie Ebert.
AGE: 61.
DAY JOB: Therapeutic pedicurist.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.