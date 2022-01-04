Making a Difference in our Community — Stephanie Ebert

Ebert

Stephanie Ebert talks about what volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) means to her.

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"What drives me to volunteer is a desire to assist families in crisis. Being a former foster care provider I’ve seen the struggle families go through to stay together and want to do what I can to help to make that happen."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"I believe volunteers are vital to a successful community. There are so many areas volunteers can assist in. With a strong group of volunteers we can make our community a better place to live."

How can people help CASA?

"People can help CASA by joining and giving a small amount of time each month to make a huge difference in a family’s struggle to reunite and grow into a better family while their children are in foster care."

If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199.

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Stephanie Ebert.

AGE: 61.

DAY JOB: Therapeutic pedicurist.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

